Mexico City, Apr 29 (AP) Mexico and the US said on Monday they had reached an agreement that involves Mexico immediately sending more water from their shared Rio Grande basin to Texas farmers after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions earlier this month.

"Mexico has committed to make an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs and increase the US share of the flow in six of Mexico's Rio Grande tributaries through the end of the current five-year water cycle," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Bruce thanked Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum for her involvement in facilitating cross-border cooperation.

The countries' joint statement, while lacking specific details of the agreement, said both countries had agreed that the 1944 treaty regulating how the water is shared was still beneficial for both countries and not in need of renegotiation.

Under the treaty, Mexico must deliver 17,50,000 acre-feet of water to the US from six tributaries every five years, or an average of 3,50,000 every year. An acre-foot is the amount of water needed to cover an acre of land to a depth of a foot.

But Mexico is at a high risk of not meeting that deadline as the end of the current cycle approaches in October.

The treaty allows Mexico to run a water debt in the first four years of each cycle, if it can make it up in the fifth. (AP)

