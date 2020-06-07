World News | Mexico Coronavirus Count Surpasses 113,000, Toll at 13,500

World. (File Image)

Mexico City [Mexico], June 07 (Sputnik/ANI): Mexico registered around 3,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 count in the country to over 113,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 13,500 according to the Ministry of Health.

"The increase over the past 24 hours was 3.3% - 3,593 new cases were registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases [confirmed] since the start of the epidemic has reached 113,619," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Saturday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll stands at 13,511 while another 1,189 suspected coronavirus deaths are under verification. There are currently 19,278 active coronavirus cases in the country.

A week ago, Mexico had around 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 9,000 COVID-19 fatalities. The weekly increase in the number of cases has remained stable (at around 23,000), but the death toll is climbing faster now: a weekly increase of 2,500 deaths reported last Sunday, while in the course of this week the death toll rose by around 4,000. (Sputnik/ANI)

