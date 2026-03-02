Smoke billows into the sky after explosions rocked Tehran, following strikes by Israeli and US forces on Iran. (Photo/Reuters)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 2 (ANI): Missile and drone attacks have killed two Bangladeshis and injured seven others, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, outlining the impact of the escalating violence across parts of the Middle East.

"The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh is deeply saddened to inform that two Bangladeshi nationals have lost their lives and seven others have sustained injuries due to missile and drone attacks in different parts of the Middle East," the statement said.

Detailing the incidents country by country, the ministry noted, "In the United Arab Emirates, Saleh Ahmed, a Bangladeshi national from Baralekha, Sylhet, tragically lost his life in Ajman after being struck by debris resulting from an aerial attack on a civilian installation. The Embassy of Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates is in close contact with the local authorities regarding the matter and is extending necessary assistance to repatriate the mortal remains once commercial flights resume."

The statement further said, "It has been reported that one Bangladeshi national has been killed and three more have been injured in Bahrain. The Bangladesh Mission in Manama is in touch with the local authorities regarding the incident.

"In the State of Kuwait, Aminul Islam from Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria; Rabiul Islam from Sathia, Pabna; Masudur Rahman from Begumganj, Noakhali; and Dulal Miah from Chandina, Cumilla, sustained injuries following a drone attack in the vicinity of the civilian airport. They have received necessary medical treatment and are currently reported to be in stable condition. The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kuwait remains in regular contact with them, and the Ambassador personally visited them at the hospital," the statement said.

Apart from casualties, the ministry also addressed concerns regarding Bangladeshi assets in the region, stating, "Separately, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation vessel Banglar Joyjatra is currently stranded at Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates. The Embassy is maintaining close communication with the vessel's captain. All crew members are reported to be safe," the statement said.

Reiterating its broader position, the statement added, "The Government of Bangladesh reiterates its deep concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East and continues to monitor developments closely. The safety and security of more than six million Bangladeshis living in the Middle East are the topmost concern of the Government. Our Embassies in the concerned countries have been asked to issue appropriate advisories for our nationals to remain vigilant and strictly follow the guidance issued by the respective host governments." (ANI)

