Mexico City [Mexico], November 5 (ANI): Dozens of guests were forced into hiding on Thursday after an active shooter approached the Quinta Roo, Mexico, resort from the beach.

Emergency responders arrived at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort, reported Sputnik.

Emergency lockdown efforts have ceased at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort, according to video footage uploaded by Mike Sington, a former NBC Universal executive who documented the process in a Twitter thread.

"All guests and employees took out of hiding now and brought to lobby. Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. Still no update from the hotel. People are hugging each other and crying," tweeted Sington.

Employees and guests of the Hyatt resort were previously ordered to go into hiding at various locations deep within the property. Sington noted that not much was initially communicated during the emergency process, reported Sputnik.

"Active shooter on the property at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. All guests and employees are hiding. Paramedics have arrived," added Sington.

"Still hiding in a dark room deep in the hotel. Other guests told me they heard gunfire. The resort is secluded, was told the gunman came up from the beach. Hotel employees hugging each other, he said in another tweet," said Sington in another tweet.

Amid the lockdown, those with loved ones vacationing at the resort took to social media in an effort to find answers.

"I am on call with the US Embassy. If anyone can help, my husband and several others are at the Hyatt Ziva in Cancun," tweeted Montana resident Andrew Krop. "Men with guns stormed the beach and started shooting."

The US Embassy in Mexico has since confirmed that officials are looking into the active shooter reports, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

