Mexico City [Mexico], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico has registered 12,127 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,156,770, the ministry said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 690 to 108,863 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico comes fourth in terms of the deceased people, following the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Sputnik)

