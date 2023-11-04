Kathmandu, November 4: At least 128 people were killed in a strong earthquake that originated in the country's Jajarkot district Friday midnight. Eighty people were killed and more than 140 people sustained injuries in Jajarkot and Rukum districts of Western Nepal, according to state-run Nepal Television. Nepal Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 70 After Strong Tremors of 6.4 Magnitude Jolted the Country

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district's Lamidanda. The impact of the quake that took place 11.47 pm Friday was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and even up to New Delhi in neighbouring India. Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR (Watch Videos)

Jajarkot After Earthquake

Nepal Earthquake | Visuals from Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night. Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospital for the earthquake-affected. All heli-operators… pic.twitter.com/odRG4vkBwE — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' headed towards the incident site with a medical team Saturday morning. Both Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilized to carry out rescue works, officials said.

