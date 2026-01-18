Amsterdam [Netherlands], January 18 (ANI): David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, said that the military efforts in Greenland are intended to improve security in the Arctic region.

Weel, in a post on X, said that they have taken note of US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

He said, "We have taken note of President Trump's announcement on tariffs. Military efforts related to exercises in Greenland are intended to contribute to security in the Arctic region. The Netherlands is in close contact with the EU Commission and partners on our response."

Earlier in the day, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on European nations over Greenland, calling the move "completely wrong."

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the UK PM reiterated Britain's stance on Greenland, noting that the Arctic island is "part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes."

He added that Arctic security is a concern for the entire NATO alliance and that all member states should work together to address threats posed by Russia across the region.

Starmer further criticised the idea of imposing tariffs on allies pursuing collective security measures.

"Our position on Greenland is very clear - it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic," the UK PM said.

"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration," Starmer added.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. (ANI)

