Jakarta [Indonesia], August 24 (ANI): INS Airavat arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, to deliver 10 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers, based on the requirement projected by the Indonesia government in its fight against COVID-19.

On completion of disembarkation of the medical supplies and, as part of the ongoing Mission SAGAR, INS Airavat will continue onwards to deliver medical supplies to other friendly nations in the region, hence strengthening the Act East Policy of India.

Indian Navy's Landing Ship Tank (Large) INS Airavat, with a primary role to carry out amphibious operations, is also configured to perform Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions and has been a part of various relief efforts across the Indian Ocean in the past. Earlier, the same ship had trans-shipped medical aid and had handed over 5 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers (100 MT) and 300 Oxygen Concentrators to Indonesia.

India and Indonesia enjoy a strong cultural bond and partnership and have been working together in the maritime domain towards a safer Indo-Pacific. The two navies also regularly carry out joint naval exercises in the form of bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols.

Mission Sagar was launched on May 10 and India's initiative to deliver COVID-19 related assistance to the countries in the Indian Ocean region.

Mission Sagar is a major milestone in engagement with the countries in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'SAGAR- Security and Growth for All in the Region'.(ANI)

