Kathmandu, Nov 20 (PTI) The district administration in Nepal's Kathmandu on Monday issued a month-long restrictive order to prevent any law and order situation after two political groups proposed to have protests separately in the same part of the city, according to an official statement.

The move by the District Administration Office (DAO) of Kathmandu came in order to prevent any violent clash after two political groups --CPN-UML and the pro-monarchist Durga Prasai group -- proposed to hold protests against the government in the heart of the city.

"The restrictive orders have been issued to maintain law and order and to prevent possible clashes between two groups, as both of them are planning to organise protest shows at the same venue," reads the statement issued by the DAO office.

Several important buildings such as the Nepal's parliament and Singhdarbar are situated in the centre of the city.

"The areas from Padmodaya High School turning point to Maitighar Mandala via West Gate of Singhdurbar and Supreme Court, and from Maitighar to Parliament Building, New Baneshwor Chok have been declared as restricted area, according to the notice," the statement further reads.

"Rally, demonstration, sit-in, fasting, public meeting are prohibited in the restricted area, adds the notice. The restrictive order effective from November 20 will remain effective for 30 days," the statement further added.

During the restrictive order period gathering of five or more people is not allowed.

