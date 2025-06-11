Deir al-Balah, Jun 11 (AP) The Palestinian death toll from the 20-month Israel-Hamas war has climbed past 55,000, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants, but has said that women and children make up more than half the dead. (AP)

