Rabat [Morocco], January 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco on Sunday reported 520 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections in the country to 466,289.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco hit 442,441 after 748 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 8,150 with 22 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 767 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.9 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

