New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, met a Nepali delegation led by Kamal Bahadur Shah, Chief Minister of Nepal's Sudurpaschim Province, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the interaction with the delegation, MoS Singh affirmed the age-old and unique relationship between India and Nepal firmly rooted in deep people to people links. Mos also highlighted recent progress in bilateral relations and discussed opportunities for fostering greater links between India and the Sudurpaschim region of Nepal through connectivity, energy, tourism and agriculture, the MEA said.

According to the MEA, the delegation led by Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah is on an official visit to India from April 29 to May 5. As a part of their programme, the delegation will also visit the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, which share close cultural and economic ties with the neighbouring Sudurpaschim Province of Nepal.

Details of the meeting were also shared by MoS Singh in a post on X, where he wrote, "Pleased to meet a delegation led by Hon'ble Kamal Bahadur Shah, Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province of Nepal. Held positive discussions on fostering greater cooperation between India and Nepal's Sudurpaschim region through connectivity, energy, tourism and agriculture. Also highlighted India's commitment to strengthening its ties with Nepal under its Neighbourhood First policy."

The MEA underscored that Nepal is a priority partner for India under its Neighbourhood First policy.

The visit of the delegation led by the Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim underscores the sustained momentum in the bilateral ties between India and Nepal. (ANI)

