New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh presided over the inaugural session of one-day Conclave with the representatives of the MEA registered Recruiting Agents Associations at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Singh said that a social media channel was also launched to provide information related to safe migration.

"Addressed a dialogue program with recruitment agents of government and private sectors. During this, a social media channel was also launched to provide information related to safe migration. Recruitment agents play an important role in safe and legal migration. In his address, he emphasized on the need for skill-based and safe migration. He outlined the policies of the government to increase the efficiency of workers in the direction of the Prime Minister's vision of Developed India 2047," Singh said in a post on X.

"The Conclave was organized by the Overseas Employment and Protector General of Emigrants (OE & PGE) Division, Ministry of External Affairs and was attended by representatives from fourteen RA associations, 13 State-run RAs, 16 Protector of Emigrants, senior officers from the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Ministry of External Affairs, Resident Commissioners of State Governments/UTs and media personnel," the statement said.

Singh in his keynote address acknowledged the efforts of the recruiting agents for promoting safe and legal migration.

"In his keynote address, the Hon'ble MoS acknowledged the important role played by the RAs in the emigration process and highlighted various initiatives including skilling of human resource, and use of the cutting-edge information technology to streamline emigration. He urged the RA fraternity to do more towards promoting safe and legal mobility of migrant workers abroad," he said.

For the same purpose, Singh launched Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra WhatsApp Channel.

"As part of Ministry's efforts to generate awareness about safe and legal migration, Hon'ble MoS also launched a Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra WhatsApp Channel which will be utilized to disseminate information about legal and safe mobility in form and content easily understood by the masses," he said.

As per the statement, the conclave provided a platform for discussion on various facets of emigration process.

"The Conclave was organized with an objective to forge greater synergies with the RA fraternity for effective implementation of the Emigration Act 1983 and minimize the space for illegal recruitment. The Conclave also provided an opportunity to discuss and deliberate upon various facets of emigration process, upcoming opportunities and work process related challenges on the e-Migrate portal," the statement read.

"Three thematic panel discussions focusing on Skill Development; streamlining Foreign Employer Registration; and Grievance Redressal, were held during the Conclave in addition to a Q&A Session with the Joint Secretary (OE & PGE)," the statement added. (ANI)

