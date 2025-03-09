Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Valdrack Jaentschke, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua (Image: X@PmargheritaBJP)

Managua [Nicaragua], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held talks with Nicaragua Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke.

Margherita said on Saturday that Jaentschke and he discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Angry After Being Removed From WhatsApp Group, Man Shoots Dead Admin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Had a productive meeting with Mr. Valdrack Jaentschke, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua. We discussed in detail ways to expand the range of India-Nicaragua bilateral relationship."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1898407091305386238

Also Read | Pope Francis Responding Well to Pneumonia Therapy and Showing 'Gradual, Slight Improvement', Says Vatican.

Earlier on Saturday, he interacted with the Indian community in Managua where he was accorded with a traditional Indian welcome, involving 'aarti' and 'tilak'.

Margherita said in a post on X, "Heartening to receive a very warm welcome from the vibrant Indian Community in Managua. There are around 50 Indians who are based in Nicaragua representing Indian ethos and values far away from the motherland."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1898381394931306642

Upon his arrival in Nicaragua, he said that his was the first ever Ministerial level visit to Nicaragua from Ministry of External Affairs.

"Arrived in Managua, Nicaragua. Look forward to engage with Nicaraguan leadership to take forward our bilateral relationship to the next level. This is the first ever Ministerial level visit to Nicaragua from Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1898353380273050048

Margherita is on an official visit to Nicaragua from March 6-8. Earlier, he was in Uruguay from February 28 to March 2 and Bahamas from March 2 to March 4.

As a part of the last leg of his visit, MoS is in Nicaragua, where he will hold bilateral meetings.

"This will be the first-ever Ministerial visit to Nicaragua from the Ministry of External Affairs. During his four-nation visit, MoS's program would include meetings with Foreign Ministers, interaction with key political, trade and industry leaders and members of the Indian Diaspora, and a visit to bilateral development partnership project sites," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier on Friday, Margherita interacted with Barbados cricketers and said that Cricket, a common passion that unites India and Barbados, continues to strengthen the bond between the nations.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1898051850311495996

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1898207994648969247

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1898004657735184821

Margherita also interacted with Indian diaspora in Bridgetown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)