Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and Senator Hassel Bacchus, Minister of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago (Photo Credits: Twitter/@M_Lekhi)

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi discussed bilateral cooperation in digital transformation with Senator Hassel Bacchus, Minister of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Happy to host a luncheon for Senator the Honourable Hassel Bacchus, Minister of Digital Transformation of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We engaged in a productive discussion about bilateral cooperation in digital transformation and other matters of mutual interest."

Also Read | Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi at Attock Prison for First Time After His Arrest in Toshakhana Case.

Lekhi hosted a luncheon for the minister and further discussed matters of mutual interest.

https://twitter.com/M_Lekhi/status/1689632478892601344

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Holds Consultations With Opposition Leader Raja Riaz To Appoint Interim Premier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of T&T Dr Keith C Rowley had met inLondon on April 19, 2018, on the sidelines of the CHOGM Summit and discussed various areasin which cooperation between the two friendly countries could be enhanced further, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Moreover, in the last two years, there have been several bilateral Ministerial and official levelvisits from India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)