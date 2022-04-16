Moscow [Russia], April 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has enrolled individual sanctions against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, Defense Minister Ben Wallace and other top-level officials, banning them from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"It was decided to include key members of the British government and a number of political figures to the Russian 'stop list' amid the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed in particular in the imposition of sanctions against senior officials of the Russian Federation," the statement read.

The Ministry noted that new sanctions are in response to London's information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, containing it and strangling its economy.

The Ministry also accused the United Kingdom of deliberately inflaming the situation around Ukraine, sending lethal arms to Kyiv, and pushing other countries to impose sanctions against Russia, as well as "the Russophobic course of the British authorities."

The list includes a total of 13 UK officials, with the outlook of being expanded "in the near future" to include politicians and members of parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)