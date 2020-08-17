Moscow [Russia], August 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 10 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,666, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 10 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Reports 576 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths on Sunday : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)