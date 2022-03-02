Kyiv, Mar 2 (AP) A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry says 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine and 1,597 wounded.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov rejected reports about “incalculable losses” of the Russians as “disinformation” on Wednesday and reported Moscow's casualties for the first time since the start of the attack last Thursday.

Also Read | China To Maintain Normal Trade Relations With Russia Despite International Sanctions.

Konashenkov also said more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and about 3,700 wounded, while 572 others have been captured.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the figures, and they could not be immediately verified. (AP)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Warships Preparing for Black Sea Landing in Odessa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)