Moscow [Russia], November 22 (ANI): Moscow will host a festival dedicated to the culture and tradition of BRICS countries for schoolchildren on November 20, TV BRICS reported.

As per TV BRICS, the event is being organised by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (MGIMO) and the TV BRICS International Media Network.

The cultural and traditional festival is set to bring together around 300 students from grades 8-11, where the participating students will learn about the history of BRICS countries, the cultural identity of various peoples, linguistic diversity, and international cooperation in the field of mass communications.

TV BRICS noted that the student community activists from MGIMO will assist in preparing for the event.

"The main agenda of the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Kazan was strengthening multilateralism in global development and security. Training highly qualified international specialists proficient in the languages of BRICS countries is a key factor in the dynamic development of relations between BRICS nations. Our university, where all major BRICS languages are taught, plays an important role in this," said Igor Putintsev, Vice-Rector for Language and Pre-University Training.

Anna Lisina, Editor-in-Chief of the TV BRICS website, will conduct a master class at the festival titled "TV BRICS for Youth: exploring the traditions of the member countries through media". She will share insights about the work of the multilingual media editorial team, supporting the BRICS agenda on social media, and TV BRICS' cooperation with international media partners.

"The TV BRICS media website adheres to a creative information policy and focuses on topics that strengthen international cooperation: culture, diplomacy, education, science, economics, healthcare, innovative technologies, tourism, and sports", she said.

"For young people, who form an important part of our target audience, we run several special projects, such as the BRICS Bloggers Team and the BRICS View section of short videos on national traditions and culture. Moreover, university students and young professionals can directly receive assistance and comments from leading experts of the BRICS+ countries through the TV BRICS website", Anna LisinaEditor-in-Chief of the TV BRICS website said.

TV BRICS' partner MGIMO is one of Russia's and the world's leading universities, renowned for its unique international expertise. The university teaches 53 foreign languages and is a Guinness World Record holder.

TV BRICS reported that since 2021, MGIMO has participated in the Russian government's "Priority 2030" university support programme.

Notably, more than 30 higher education institutions in Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, including members of the BRICS Network University, are partners of TV BRICS. (ANI)

