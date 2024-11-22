US Shocker: Woman Leaves 16-Month-Old Son Home Alone to Meet Hinge Date in Texas; Arrested After Baby Found Covered in Feces

In a shocking incident in Texas, a woman left her 16-month-old son home alone to meet a Hinge date. The child was found covered in feces and she was arrested.

World Team Latestly| Nov 22, 2024 12:19 PM IST
US Shocker: Woman Leaves 16-Month-Old Son Home Alone to Meet Hinge Date in Texas; Arrested After Baby Found Covered in Feces
Handcuffed person representational image (Photo Credit: Pexels)
US Shocker: Woman Leaves 16-Month-Old Son Home Alone to Meet Hinge Date in Texas; Arrested After Baby Found Covered in Feces

In a shocking incident in Texas, a woman left her 16-month-old son home alone to meet a Hinge date. The child was found covered in feces and she was arrested.

World Team Latestly| Nov 22, 2024 12:19 PM IST
US Shocker: Woman Leaves 16-Month-Old Son Home Alone to Meet Hinge Date in Texas; Arrested After Baby Found Covered in Feces
Handcuffed person representational image (Photo Credit: Pexels)

Mumbai, November 22: A 25-year-old woman from Killeen, Texas, was arrested and charged with child abandonment and endangerment after allegedly leaving her 16-month-old son home alone overnight while she travelled 150 miles to meet a hinge date. The incident, which occurred on July 28, was discovered when authorities found the toddler in distress, covered in faeces and hanging out of a window. The woman, who had fled the state, was apprehended in California on November 5 and has since been extradited to Texas to face charges.

According to a report by New York Post, On July 28, Killeen police responded to a call around 10 a.m. from neighbours who reported a toddler hanging out of a broken window in a ground-level apartment with an aggressive dog attempting to attack him. Upon arrival, officers saw the child’s head and shoulder protruding from a window that had been temporarily fixed with cardboard and plexiglass. They also witnessed the dog charging at residents who were trying to pull the child to safety, according to police records. US Shocker: Mystery Man Gets Naked, Masturbates in Front of 6 Women, Manhunt Launched.

Upon entering the apartment through the window, officers discovered the toddler alone, dressed only in a shirt and covered in faeces, as outlined in the affidavit. The only other presence in the home was two dogs, acting protectively toward the child. Investigators also noticed signs indicating the mother had attempted to prepare for leaving the child unsupervised. When reached by phone, the mother stated she was in San Antonio, about two and a half hours away, meeting a man she had met on the Hinge app the previous day. US Shocker: Female School Teacher Accused of Sending ‘Obscene Photos’ and Having Sex With Student in Office in Ohio’s Cincinnati.

The woman was eventually arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail following the investigation. Authorities continue to uncover troubling details about her neglectful behaviour, including claims from former acquaintances that she regularly left her child unsupervised overnight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

