Moscow [Russia], August 12 (ANI): Russian capital city of Moscow has registered 12 deaths due to COVID-19 infection over the past 24 hours, taking the toll of the disease to 4,611.

"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the previous day, 14 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)