Rewa (MP), May 1 (PTI) The premises of a junior scientist of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board were searched on Sunday by the Economic Offences Wing of the state police and disproportionate assets worth around Rs 7 crore, including Rs 30 lakh cash, were allegedly unearthed, an official said.

Also Read | Islamic Scholars Call on Taliban to Reopen Schools for Girls in Afghanistan.

On receiving a complaint, a search warrant was obtained from court after which the operation was carried out at the premises owned by MPPCB junior scientist Sushil Kumar Mishra in Maruti Nagar in Satna city in the morning, Superintendent of Police (EOW, Rewa) Virendra Kumar Jain said.

Also Read | New Zealand Reports First Omicron BA.4 Variant Case of COVID-19.

"We have found Rs 30.30 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 8.18 lakh, 21 bank accounts, four insurance policies, 29 documents of land in and around Satna worth Rs 1.76 crore in the name of Mishra and kin. We have also recovered documents of land in Bhopal," the SP said.

"Mishra also owns a two-storey building in Maruti Nagar, which is worth around Rs 37 lakh. A total of 35 land purchase and sale agreements cumulatively valued at Rs 3.82 crore as well as farm house spread over seven acres of land and farm machinery have been unearthed," he added.

The SP said seven vehicles, including four SUVs and cars, a tractor costing around Rs 50 lakh have also been found in the possession of Mishra, who was recruited as a lab assistant in MPPCB and had been posted in Satna since then.

"Mishra was promoted as junior scientist in 2020 and earned a total salary of Rs 60 lakh so far. Documents related to the assets of Mishra's daughter-in-law Jyoti Mishra, who is a patwari (a revenue department employee) have also been found," Jain informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)