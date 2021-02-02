London [UK], February 2 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital in London after he tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago, according to The News International.

In a statement issued Tuesday, MQM-London leader Mustafa Azizabadi said Hussain was recovering fast and his situation had progressed well. The party chief had thanked his supporters for praying for him, he added.

The Coordination Committee of MQM said, "Thanks to the grace of Allah Almighty and the prayers of the comrades and people from all over the world including Pakistan, MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain is recovering fast and today his health has further improved."

Senior doctors and specialists are paying special attention to the treatment of Altaf Hussain and the doctors have advised him to rest completely, the statement added.

On Saturday, Altaf Hussain had released an audio message for his well-wishers saying, "I know that prayers are being made for me in all parts of the world." "I will talk to you soon after my recovery from your prayers," he added.

On January 23, the MQM-L had said that the party founder was taking a break from politics after falling ill, The News International reported. After a check-up, doctors had advised him to rest and suspend his political activities, it added. (ANI)

