London [UK], March 23 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist and leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee during a peaceful protest in Quetta. The arrest of Baloch, along with her associates, has triggered widespread criticism, with many viewing it as an unjustified attempt to suppress peaceful activism.

Hussain, in his statement, expressed his deep concern over the detention of Baloch and her colleagues, emphasizing that their peaceful activism was carried out within the framework of the law. He called the arrest a direct violation of human rights and an infringement on the freedoms guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan. According to Hussain, Baloch has been a staunch advocate for the rights of the Baloch people and has tirelessly campaigned for justice, both within the country and on the international stage.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Woman Saritha Ramaraju Slits son’s Throat to Death on Disneyland Trip in California, Arrested.

"Mahrang Baloch has always raised her voice for justice and human rights through legal and peaceful means. Her arrest is unconstitutional, illegal, and inhumane," Hussain said, adding that it was a blatant effort to silence peaceful voices advocating for the rights of marginalized communities.

The MQM leader warned that such actions by the Pakistani authorities would only deepen the divide between the Baloch community and the national establishment. He expressed concern that the arrest of activists like Baloch would lead to further unrest in the region and exacerbate tensions that already exist.

Also Read | OpenAI, Meta Partnership With Reliance: Mukesh Ambani's Conglomerate Discussing ChatGPT Price Reduction, AI and Data Centre Collaboration in India, Say Reports.

Hussain called for the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and her associates and demanded an independent inquiry into the actions of those responsible for their detention. He also urged the government to respect fundamental human rights and to cease any practices that undermine the rights of peaceful activists.

Human rights organizations, political leaders, and activists across Pakistan have rallied behind Baloch, calling for accountability and an end to the harassment of those who seek justice through non-violent means. The situation remains tense as the call for the release of Mahrang Baloch and her associates grows louder.

The arrest has also drawn international attention, with calls for Pakistan to adhere to international human rights standards and to protect the rights of its citizens, including those who engage in peaceful activism for social and political change. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)