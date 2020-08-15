London [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day, the 14th August as Black Day in many countries over the atrocities against Mohajirs, Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns and other oppressed ethnic entities.

"The observance to the Black Day was linked to the unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs, MQM and oppressed ethnic entities like Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns, Seraikis, Hazarwals, Gilgitis and Baltistanis living in Pakistan," a release informed.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | M Sivasankar, Ex-Principal Secretary to CM, Questioned by ED for 5 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

The Black Day was observed in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Germany and other overseas units and protest rallies were carried out.

The release said a large number of men, women, children, MQM affiliates and sympathisers and members of the oppressed ethnic communities in these countries actively participated. MQM local and regional leaders led the rallies.

Also Read | Fatima Jinnah Women University Website Hacked on Indian Independence Day 2020; Greetings, Message of 'Mandir Lahore, Karachi Mei Banayenge' Pasted.

Participants of the rallies held placards and carried black flags on vehicles with slogan "Black Day" in protest against state atrocities against oppressed nations in Pakistan. At the same time, they were carrying MQM flag, portrait of founder leader Altaf Hussain, it informed.

Large crowds in the shape of car rallies gathered outside Pakistani Consulate offices and showed deep concerns over gross human rights violations taking place in Pakistan by the Army and para military forces.

The release stated a car rally was also held in London which started from the International Secretariat of the MQM and went round different parts of London. "Black balloons were released outside the International Secretariat on the occasion. The special protest car rally reached the Pakistan High Commission in Central London from different parts of the country and passed in front of it. Along with the tricolour MQM's flags, there were British national flags and portraits of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain."

The participants of the protest car rally chanted slogans in favour of Quaid-e Tehreek Altaf Hussain and condemned the Pakistan's military establishment for unprecedented, unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs and other oppressed nations in Pakistan.

"The special protest car rally was also attended by MQM Acting Convener Tariq Jawaid, members Coordination Committee and MQM UK Organiser Sohail Khanzada and other office bearers," said the release.

As per the release Altaf Hussain also addressed the participants of the protest rallies at the International Secretariat and in his address, he paid rich tribute to the protestors and congratulated them for celebrating the Black Day in an unforgettable manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)