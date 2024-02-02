New York, Feb 2 (PTI) Multiple propane tanks exploded after a fire broke out at the site of the largest Sikh temple in the US state of California and flames damaged a room that holds religious classes, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place on Monday at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society in the Sacramento area.

Emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society, a temple southeast of downtown Sacramento, said Metro Fire Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn.

Worshipers were evacuated from the property by sheriff's deputies, and no injuries were reported, he said. At least two vehicles were charred.

The blaze burned into the building's attic, leaving behind a gutted frame, and caused a partial roof collapse, The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

The fire ignited at least six large propane tanks, causing explosions that sent metal flying at least 50 feet and sending up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen for miles, Wilbourn said.

“At this point, we're not concluding anything is suspicious," Wilbourn said. Flames were contained to the building where it started and did not spread to the temple, he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, Wilbourn said. It is also not known where the fire started.

"We just don't know that yet but there were propane tanks involved and there is significant damage to the structure itself," he said.

"Several of these tanks are adjacent to our fire engines, so we're very fortunate one of these tanks didn't shoot out and harm one of the members, first responders, civilians or deputies."

“It is alarming,” said Bobbie Singh-Allen, the mayor of nearby Elk Grove and a member of the gurdwara that attracts about 2,000 people per week. “It's upsetting, but thankfully there was no loss of life."

