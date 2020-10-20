New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday met Michael Oquaye, High Commissioner of Ghana, who has completed his tenure in India.

"Happy to meet HE Dr Michael Oquaye, High Commissioner of Ghana, who is completing his tenure in India," said Muraleedharan in a tweet.

During the meeting, the Minister thanked the High Commissioner of Ghana for his efforts towards strengthening India-Ghana relations. (ANI)

