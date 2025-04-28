Vancouver, Apr 28 (AP) Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a car ramming attack that killed 11 people between the ages of five and 65 at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service charged Kai-Ji Adam Lo (30) with eight counts of second degree murder and said more charges were possible.

Also Read | Iran Port Blast: Death Toll in Massive Explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port Rises to at Least 40.

Police said the suspect has a history of mental health issues.

The man was arrested after a black Audi SUV entered the street just after 8 pm on Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Also Read | 'Zero Tolerance for Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar Discusses 'Cross-Border' Terror Attack in Pahalgam With UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Dozens of people were injured. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)