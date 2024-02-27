By Ashoke Raj

Muscat, [Oman], February 27 (ANI): The 28th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair is underway at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC).

With participation from 34 countries and 847 publishers, the event showcases 152 cultural activities, including several entries on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on culture and creativity.

The fair started on February 22 and will end on March 2.

Sheikha Al Mahrouqi, in charge of the international media directorate, Ministry of Information Oman, said, "In comparison to last year, this year we have more publishers and countries added to the Muscat International Book Fair and more will be added next year."

The book fair provides an exchange of knowledge and cultural dialogue, including interactions among intellectuals and meetings with authors.

Artificial intelligence is a global trending issue, and all visitors are discussing the role of AI and the future of AI here.

"Artificial intelligence is the global trending issue, which is discussed here through debate and discussion panel...The discussion is focused on what will be the effect of applying AI in our daily lives and how it will impact human minds and works," Sheikha Al Mahrouqi told ANI.

Dr. Sora Al Rowas, managing partner, Dar Al Sorat LLC has also exhibited her book on the old and traditional heritage of Oman in her book lounge and also a book heavy with the photo of her mother and also took the help of artisans from India to create the workmanship of the old civilization of Oman.

"We have many artists from India working with us to make and keep alive tradition and heritage of Oman," she said.

After Sharjah, the Muscat International Book Fair is one of the most famous in the Gulf city.

The footfall of visitors is at a record high on the fifth day of the Muscat International Book Fair, marking around 34328. (ANI)

