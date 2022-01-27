Karachi [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said it will observe "Black Day" on Thursday over the brutal treatment of Pakistan police to the party workers in Karachi, said MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, local media reported.

The Express Tribune quoting MQM-P spokesman reported that a senior member of MQM-P North Karachi UC-5 joint organizer Aslam Bhai, who was injured in Wednesday's protest, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre late on Wednesday evening.

Karachi police used baton-charge, tear gas to disperse MQM-P protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the afternoon hours, attempting to reach the Chief Minister House for a sit-in.

As a result, the flow of traffic was severely affected on the road considered to be the city's main artery, according to Geo TV.

The police, however, baton-charged the crowd and used tear gas shells in an attempt to dissuade it from entering the red zone.

MQM-P representatives said several women and children participating in the protests sustained injuries, while the police arrested several (MQM-P) leaders and activists.

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also injured because of the baton charge, as reported by Geo TV. (ANI)

