Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 21 (ANI): Myanmar Navy has detained 22 fishermen and towed four trawlers off the coast of Saint Martin's Island which lies inside the Bangladesh maritime boundary.

The Bangladeshi men were picked up by the neighbouring country's naval forces at around 9:30 am on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported citing the island's Union Parishad Chairman Nur Ahmed.

Also Read | Peng Shuai Makes an Appearance During an Event in China, WTA Chief Says 'Video Insufficient to Ensure Her Safety' (Watch Video).

He said the fishermen were detained from the east side of the island. The circumstances that led to their detention were unclear.

Ahmed said he had spoken to some of the fishermen over the phone. "They said all of them were taken on board a Myanmar Navy ship and their trawlers had been towed. They did not know where they were being taken," he said

Also Read | ‘Imran Khan Govt Damaged Pakistan's Islamic Identity’, Says PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Since then, their phones have been switched off. We have notified the Teknaf Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and other relevant authorities," he added (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)