Yangon [Myanmar] October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 1,448 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 4,77,333, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.'

The death toll increased to 18,104 after 36 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release showed.

A total of 430,172 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

