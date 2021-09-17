Yangon (Myanmar), September 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar on Friday reported 2,187 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as 75 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry said the new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 infections in the Asian country to 442,928, including 16,944 deaths.

An additional 2,191 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in Myanmar to 393,459.

COVID-19 infection was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

