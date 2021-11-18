Yangon [Myanmar], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 516,146 on Thursday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

Another 14 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 18,989, the release said.

The number of recoveries has reached 488,253 and over 5.3 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

