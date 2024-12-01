Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace organised a ceremony marking the 53rd Eid Al Itihad at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Also present were Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and President of the UAE Fatwa Council, along with a number of senior officials, dignitaries, and members of the diplomatic missions to the UAE.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his pride of the Journey of the Union, initiated by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He said: "Eid Al Etihad is a significant national occasion in the UAE, during which we commemorate the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of our nation. This momentous day provides an opportunity to express our collective gratitude, deep appreciation, and profound respect for his enduring legacy."

"We honour late Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy and are grateful that he cultivated generations committed to national love, global peace, and harmony. These generations are inspired by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who continues to guide the UAE as a beacon of progress and prosperity."

He added: "As the UAE commemorates its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, we proudly affirm our identity as the true sons and daughters of Zayed. We honour his legacy by preserving his achievements and adhering to his vision of fostering peace, love, and harmony worldwide, while advancing society and humanity globally."

For his part, Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah described the celebration of Eid Al Etihad as an opportunity to renew commitment to the values of peace and tolerance established by the Founding Father.

He highlighted the achievements of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace over the past decade, emphasising that the Forum has successfully embodied the UAE's vision and contributed to strengthening the country's position as a destination for peace lovers and a beacon of coexistence and harmony.

He added that the Forum, during its first decade, aimed to present to Muslims and humanity at large the "art of peace" by formulating a new global vision that places peace and its values at the heart of human priorities.

The Forum's celebration featured screening of a documentary that narrated a decade-long journey of dedicated efforts and pioneering initiatives, which began in the UAE in 2014. These efforts embodied the UAE's vision and mission to promote peace and coexistence on a global scale. (ANI/WAM)

