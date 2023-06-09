Abu Dhabi [UAA], June 9 (ANI/WAM): Sinaha Platform, the unified platform supporting national products in the UAE, has announced the signing of an agreement with international partners Omega Future, to build and plan the first 3D printer and educational robot factory company, in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates Forum last week, aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to develop the UAE's industrial sector, promote local products among consumers and strengthen supply chains.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector in the Ministry of Industry & advanced technology, and Arafat Al-Yafei, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Office in ADDED, where the agreement was signed by Kardous Muhammad bin Salem bin Kardous Al-Amiri, Deputy CEO of Sinaha, and Yaroslav Aleinik, CEO & Founder of Omega Future.

Al-Ameri affirmed that in line with the strategic vision, Sinaha is mainly focused on attracting investment, advanced technologies and solutions for the 4th industrial revolution in the UAE, strengthening Abu Dhabi as an advanced and efficient status of a competitive regional industrial hub, as the 3D printing and educational robotics industry is one of these pillars, facilitating the fast and efficient delivery of products.

"The Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates support all conditions for the success of industrial projects and provide investors with the right environment to grow their businesses, 3D and robotics, which will serve the industrial and commercial sectors," he added.

Aimed at local, regional, and international markets, the facility will help provide the market with multifunctional 3D printers, which are considered scientific breakthroughs and contribute to economic growth. Depending on the usage, robots will also be manufactured and programmed on-site, so we will focus on educational robots first. (ANI/WAM)

