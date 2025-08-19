Tel Aviv [Israel], August 18 (ANI/TPS): National Motorcycle Patrol officers of the Israel Police stopped dozens of vehicles in an operation against traffic offences that endanger people on the roads.

During the activity on Highway 4, dozens of two-wheeled vehicles with safety defects were stopped, including worn tires, faulty brakes, and more. Vehicles were also stopped whose drivers were holding and using a cell phone while driving, in a manner that endangered them and other road users.

On Highway 44, a vehicle was measured using a laser speedometer (LSM) at an excessive speed of 192 km/h, instead of 90 km/h. The driver's license was revoked, and the vehicle was taken off the road due to serious safety deficiencies. Another vehicle was measured at 144 km/h.

In addition, a driver was arrested after an inspection found that the wheel of the vehicle he was driving did not match the type of vehicle and there was no replacement wheel. The vehicle was taken off the road and the driver was fined a total of one thousand shekels.

"These offences pose a real risk to the driver, passengers, and other road users, and increase the risk of an accident and its severity many times over," said the police. (ANI/TPS)

