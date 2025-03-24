Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): For the first time since his return to the Ministry of National Security last week, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir held a statement to the press on Monday during a faction meeting. In his remarks, he addressed the ongoing secret investigation by the Shin Bet against the Israeli Police, which is reportedly probing allegations of undermining Israel's democratic system through claims of far-right extremist ideologies spreading within the force, allegedly by individuals close to Ben Gvir.

Ben Gvir directly addressed the issue, stating: "On August 25th, the current Police Commissioner, Danny Levy, took office. A professional officer with more than 30 years of service in the Israeli Police, one of the most determined and beloved officers. Weeks later, Ronen Bar, head of Shin Bet, instructed his agents to collect information on the political echelon, the Israeli Police, and the Prison Service."

He continued, "What was revealed was that Ronen Bar had also ordered the collection of material on Police Commissioner Danny Levy. And I can say with certainty that this was an operation against Commissioner Levy. Ronen Bar collected material against the Police Commissioner."

Ben Gvir denied any far-right extremist influence within the police or prison services, claiming the investigation was part of a conspiracy by Bar to disrupt security appointments and oppose his political agenda. He labeled Bar a criminal, vowing to ask the Prime Minister to establish a government inquiry into the incident. "I won't remain silent," he concluded. (ANI/TPS)

