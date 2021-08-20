Brussels, Aug 20 (AP) NATO foreign ministers vowed on Friday to center their efforts on assuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of citizens from the alliance's member countries and allies, as well and Afghans deemed at risk after the takeover by the Taliban.

During a virtual meeting, the ministers also expressed concern over the “grave events" in Afghanistan and called for “an immediate end to violence" amid reports of Taliban atrocities and “serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan."

The ministers insisted that the new rulers in Kabul would have to make sure that the nation does not become a center for terrorism.

They said that “under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the Afghan authorities."

“Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations …. And ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists,” a statement from the alliance said.(AP)

