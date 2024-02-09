Lahore, February 9: In an indirect goodwill message to India, Pakistan's former premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that his government would try to improve relations with the neighbouring countries. Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) technically emerged the single largest party in the National Assembly despite the fact that the number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported independent candidates was higher than any political party.

"We would improve ties with the world and with our neighbours and try to solve all issues with them (neighbours)," the 74-year-old former three-time premier said. He asked his supporters if they agree with his point of view (regarding ties with neighbours), and hundreds of supporters present to hear him apparently backed him with a roar. Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif Claims Victory in General Polls (See Pics).

Pakistan General Elections Result 2024

قائد نواز شریف واقعی عوام کا درد رکھنے والے لیڈر ہیں۔۔ pic.twitter.com/NGTl16V5Kt — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) February 9, 2024

While Sharif stopped mentioning India directly in his speech, the use of word "neighbours" could hardly be missed as Sharif in his previous tenures also tried to mend ties with India. However, terror attacks on Indian defence installations by Pakistan-based terrorists derailed the Indo-Pak relations.

Sharif made the speech as the complete result of the 265 contested seats of the National Assembly was still awaited. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the results of 224 constituencies have been declared, showing that independents won 92 seats, PML-N 63, PPP 50, Muttahida Qaumi Movement 12 and other parties got 7 seats. Pakistan Elections 2024: European Union Questions Credibility of General Polls.

The independents were supported by the PTI and they could join any party after elections except the PTI because its intra-party elections were declared null and void and it was deprived of a common symbol before elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)