Hanoi [Vietnam], November 16 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam confirmed 9,650 new infections of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest rise in daily cases since September 26.

The national tally now hits 1,045,397 cases while 870,997 patients have recovered.

Also Read | China: Scientists Find 18 More Mammalian Viruses in Wuhan Wet Markets.

Ho Chi Minh city recorded the highest number of new infections (1,183), followed by Tay Ninh province (683), and Tien Giang (671). Hanoi reported 158 new cases.

As of Monday, nearly 101 million doses of COVId-19 vaccines had been administered nationwide. Over 36 million people have been fully inoculated. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

Also Read | China Overtakes United States As Richest Country In The World: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)