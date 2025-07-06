Dhaka, Jul 6 (PTI) Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Sunday, "necessary preparations" are underway to ensure a free and fair election in the country, local media reported.

"The government is also actively working to tackle the incidents of mob violence across the country," Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying on Sunday.

He said that there are still six months left for elections, and preparations have already started, while emphasising that "political parties and the Election Commission also have their respective roles and preparation."

Jahangir Alam also refuted allegations of an unfavourable environment for elections, the report said.

Talking about mob violence in the country, Jahangir Alam said such incidents had largely subsided, although "new cases have been reported in Comilla, Chittagong, Faridpur and Rangpur".

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who took charge after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime in August last year, said the interim government's key responsibility was to hold a clean, peaceful, festive, and inclusive election.

