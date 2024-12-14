Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 14 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, during the third day of his India visit, held multiple engagements solidify the defence cooperation between New Delhi and Kathmandu, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Sigdel's engagements focused on a visit to Indian Defence Industries in Pune followed by departure for Dehradun where he will Review the prestigious Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) today.

After arrival at Dehradun, General Sigdel attended the Reviewing Officers' Dinner at the IMA.

The day began with General Sigdel visiting several key Defence Industry establishments including Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Bharat Forge. During the visit, he interacted with senior representatives from India's defence sector and exchanged ideas.

The focus of these talks was on the adaptation of technology by armies of both nations, as per the statement.

The Nepal Army Chief appreciated the "Atmanirbhar" initiatives of the Indian Army and the contribution of Indian Defence Industries in this direction. He also observed a Static Equipment Display, where he was introduced to the latest, state-of-the-art equipment recently inducted into the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Following his engagements in Pune, Sigdel departed for Dehradun, where he will review the Passing Out Parade at IMA scheduled for December 14. On arrival at IMA, he attended the Reviewing Officers' Dinner and interacted with the faculty and dignitaries.

As a Reviewing Officer, Sigdel will inspect the cadets who are about to begin their careers in the Indian Army. As part of this enduring partnership, two cadets from Nepal, Officer Cadet Binod Bhatta and Officer Cadet Prabin Pandey, will be commissioned during the parade, marking a moment of pride and shared tradition.

"Their commissioning underscores the deep-rooted military ties between India and Nepal, reflecting a commitment to mutual development and collaboration in defence and training," the Ministry added.

The third day of Sigdel's India visit has been marked by productive engagements aimed at enhancing defence cooperation, particularly in strengthening the bonds between the Nepali and Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

