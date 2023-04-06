Kathmandu, Apr 6 (PTI) Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal called on China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Thursday to discuss matters relating to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Paudyal is the first Nepali official to meet Qin, China's newly-appointed Foreign Minister.

Also Read | National Public Radio Protests As Twitter Calls It 'State-Affiliated Media'.

He is currently in China, along with other members of the Nepalese delegations, to participate in the 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the foreign ministers of the two countries, scheduled on Friday.

"During the meeting, matters related to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and China were discussed," according to a press release issued by Nepal's Foreign Ministry.

Also Read | World Health Day 2023: WHO Calls for Urgent Efforts To Bridge Gaps Accentuated by COVID-19, Achieve Health for All.

Nepal's Ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Joint Secretary at the MoFA Lok Bahadur Thapa and other senior officials from the Nepalese and Chinese Foreign Ministries were also present on the occasion.

China, which is also one of the key development partners and immediate neighbours of Nepal, has invested heavily in the country's infrastructure projects including airports in recent years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)