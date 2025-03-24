Kathmandu [Nepal], March 24 (ANI): The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the Shree Nepal Rastriya Secondary School Multipurpose Building at Dullu Municipality, Dailekh, in Nepal, on Monday. Shree Nepal Rastriya Secondary School Multipurpose Building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 39 million.

The foundation stone was jointly laid by Ghanshyam Bhandari, Minister for Social Development, Karnali Province Government, Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Bharat Prasad Rijal, Mayor, Dullu Municipality, Dailekh.

Also Read | How India’s Market Slump Impacts Small Investors.

"Shree Nepal Rastriya Secondary School Multipurpose Building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs.39.00 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'. The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilised for the construction of a three-and-a-half-floor building, which will include a handicraft showcase area, library, cultural section related to the Dullu Kingdom, multipurpose hall, office area and other allied facilities. The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and is being implemented through Dullu Municipality, Dailekh," a release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal reads.

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1904206240257081828

Also Read | Israel Terror Attack: Man Runs Over Multiple Civilians at Bus Stop, Opens Fire Before Being Neutralised; 75-Year-Old Man Shot Dead (Watch Video).

The Social Development minister from the Karnali Province, the Mayor of Dullu Municipality, the Dailekh Chairperson, the School Management Committee and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Indian Government to the people of Nepal.

They expressed confidence that the infrastructure being created would help the school students and local community learn about the history and culture of the Dullu Kingdom. It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education and culture sectors in Karnali Province of Nepal.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 563 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 495 projects. Amongst these, 15 projects are in Karnali Province, according to the Indian Embassy in Nepal press release. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 50 ambulances and 8 school buses have been gifted in Karnali province, according to the press release.

The release further said, "As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors."

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, school teachers, students, and their parents were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)