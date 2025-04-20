Kathmandu, Apr 20 (PTI) The Home Ministry has warned the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) against breaching prohibited zones during its protest scheduled for Sunday in Kathmandu's Bijulibazar area.

The pro-monarchist RPP has announced its plans to push ahead with the demonstration, openly declaring its intent to break through the designated restricted areas near the Government Secretariat building at Singudurbar.

Also Read | ‘Attempt by Russia To Play With Human Lives’: Volodymyr Zelensky Slams Vladimir Putin's Easter Truce Offer in Ukraine.

Rajendra Lingden, the chairman of the RPP, has said that they would break the restricted area while staging demonstrations demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and establishing Nepal as a Hindu state.

Responding to this, the Home Ministry on Saturday issuing a statement said any violations of the law would result in action.

Also Read | Plane Crash in Illinois: 4 Killed After Cessna C180G Airplane Goes Down After Hitting Set of Power Lines Near Trilla.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken serious note of the news reports and public statements issued under the name of Rastriya Prajatantra Party regarding plans to breach legally designated prohibited zones on April 20, 2025," said the ministry in the statement.

Security has been stepped up around the Parliament building, the Government secretariat and other sensitive areas of the capital city by deploying thousands of riot policemen and armed police forces since morning.

The Home Ministry underscored that activities encouraging blatant violations of the constitution and the law or attempts to spread anarchy in society would not be tolerated.

“Any action that encourages defiance of the constitution and laws, or spreads anarchy, will not be tolerated,” said Home Ministry spokesperson Ram Chandra Tiwari in the statement.

Meanwhile, the top three political leaders agreed on Thursday that the need for pro-republican and democratic forces should stand united against any attempts that threaten the democratic and republican system in the country.

In a meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal discussed an arrangement that would be necessary to safeguard the democratic republic and the constitution achieved by the people through their hard struggle.

The meeting comes ahead of a protest planned by the RPP on Sunday, demanding the reinstatement of the institution of monarchy.

Pro-monarchy forces had staged a protest towards the end of March in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu, aiming to reinstate the monarchy, which resulted in the death of two individuals, including TV Journalist Suresh Rajak, and injured more than one hundred people, including security personnel.

Meanwhile, former-King Gyanendra hosted a lunch meeting to seven leaders of RPP, including chairman Lingden and senior leader Pashupati Shumsher Rana at his residence at Nirmal Niwas in Maharajgunj in the outskirts of Kathmandu, reportedly to discuss strategy regarding Sunday's pro-monarchy protests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)