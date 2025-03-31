A boy looks on while people pray at a mosque in Nepal (Image/ANI)

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 31 (ANI): The courtyards of Nepali Kashmir Jama Mosque in Kathmandu on Monday filled up with the faithful for the festival of Eid-ul-fitr, which marks the end of a month-long Ramzan fasting.

One of the revered festivals of the Islamic community, people observed it by reciting special Namaz and exchanging greetings with each other. The festival is celebrated after the conclusion of the dawn-to-dusk fasting during the entire month of Ramzan.

"After the Namaz ceremony in the morning we all gather together- brothers, mothers and other relatives come to same place. We enjoy the feast as well as pray together. We go around to relatives house, This is a day of happiness and celebration for us," Sheikh Tajiyawali, one of the Namaz attendees told ANI.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims gather mainly in mosques or any outdoor location in the early morning for prayer and break their fast with delicacies. Nepal's government declared a public holiday on Monday.

Eid-ul-Fitr- Arabic for "the feast of the breaking of the fast"- when Muslims return to their regular eating cycles after undergoing vigorous fasting spanning one month.

On this day, the Muslims typically enjoy a small breakfast ahead of morning prayers and then visit friends and relatives where a lavish feast is served. Gifts are also exchanged with clothes the most popular presents.

The annual celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is marked by the Prophet Mohammed in 624 CE following a victory in battle.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others.

On the occasion of Eid, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli extended his best wishes. Taking to social media, Oli conveyed his greetings, stating, "Today marks the celebration of Eid, an important and holy festival for Muslims, signifying the end of a month-long fast. The Islamic community is rejoicing in the completion of Ramadan. Best wishes to all on this auspicious occasion." (ANI)

