Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) on Saturday imposed a fine of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 7,93,000 on former King Gyanendra Shah for the property damage caused by the pro-monarchy protesters on Friday in the Tinkune area of the capital.

The KMC sent eight letters to King Gyanendra's private residence, Nirmal Niwas, demanding a fine for the damage caused to public property by the pro-monarchy rioters.

The KMC started collecting details of the damages caused during the pro-monarchy protest in the Tinkune-Koteshwor-Jadibuti area on Friday evening after the protesters were dispersed. However, the incidents of damage and arson of various buildings in the southeast capital hindered the data collection.

Following the protests led by Durga Prasai, which resulted in vandalism, arson, and other unlawful activities, the metropolis restarted monitoring the situation on Saturday morning.

A municipal team gathered information on the damage to both public and private properties. According to the collected details, the protesters damaged municipal property, littered the streets, destroyed traffic lights, vandalized fire trucks, and injured drivers.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal accused former King Gyanendra Shah of inciting violence on Friday, which claimed the lives of two people. He urged the government to take action against the former monarchy.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dahal, who toured the vandalized Socialist Front office on Saturday morning, called on the government to limit the freedom given to the former King.

"Now it has become crystal clear that Gyanendra Shah is behind all these acts. Gyanendra Shah's intent is culpable. It was seen in the past as well as seen now. Now is the time that government take a strict action, investigation should be conducted to bring the criminals to justice and Gyanendra Shah now cannot be spared- given absolute freedom, it is unacceptable for the Nepali citizens and the government should be serious on this issue," Dahal told ANI. (ANI)

