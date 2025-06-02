Kathmandu, Jun 2 (PTI) Nepal on Monday observed the 24th memorial day of the Narayanhiti Royal Palace massacre, a tragic event that claimed the lives of King Birendra Shah and several members of the royal family on June 1, 2001.

The massacre occurred during a family gathering at the Narayanhiti Royal Palace in Kathmandu. Among the victims were King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya, Crown Prince Nirajan, Princess Shruti, and other royal relatives.

Crown Prince Dipendra, who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was declared king while in a coma and died three days later.

An official investigation attributed the killings to Dipendra under the influence of drugs, citing personal grievances. However, the report faced public scepticism due to perceived inconsistencies and the brevity of the inquiry.

Following the incident, Gyanendra Shah, King Birendra's younger brother, ascended the throne. His reign ended on May 28, 2008, when Nepal's Constituent Assembly voted to abolish the monarchy and establish a Republic.

To commemorate the 24th anniversary, the Birendra Peace Academy organised a programme at Jawalakhel in Lalitpur district, where a statue of the late king was garlanded.

Academy president Shiva Hari Khanal highlighted King Birendra's vision of Nepal as a "Zone of Peace," a proposal that remained unrealised.

Members of the former royal family, including former Crown Princess Himani Shah, lit traditional oil lamps at the Ganesh Temple in Kamaladi in Kathmandu, in memory of the victims.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of pro-monarchists under tight security.

