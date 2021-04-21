Kathmandu [Nepal], April 21 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a dialogue with a major political rival from his own party, Madhav Kumar Nepal, breaking months of deadlock amid political uncertainty.

The two senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist met at Marriot Hotel based in the nation's capital Kathmandu.

"The unification and continuation of talks between the two leaders would bring good fortune to the nation as well. Both the leaders while walking out after the meeting looked happy which we all have seen. It is a good sign for all," Moti Lal Dugar, Economic Advisor to Nepali Prime Minister told reporters.

As per local media outlets citing sources, Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel accompanied PM Oli to the meeting.

Early Wednesday, leader Yogesh Bhattarai met UML Chair Oli at the latter's official residence and urged him to take initiatives to protect the party from disintegration, as per local media.

Tensions have been running high in the ruling party which is at the brink of a split following never ending differences between the factions.

While the Khanal-Nepal faction has been forming and running parallel committees in the party, miffed Oli has been issuing suspension notices and threats of permanent expulsion to the members of disgruntled group. (ANI)

